LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big rig is jackknifed on Tropicana Avenue causing traffic issues in the at the diverging diamond Friday morning. The eastbound Tropicana lanes are closed.

A big-rig jack-knifes attempting to make a turn in the Tropicana diverging diamond. (Credit: RTC)

The big rig was traveling northbound on I-15 when it attempted to go east on Tropicana but was too big to make the turn.

Crews are on the scene and working to remove the big rig.