‘It’s like putting a bandaid on the problem,’ east valley neighbors speak out over growing homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —There are indicators everywhere that the homeless population in the valley is growing.

Some residents 8 New Now spoke with say it’s creating safety concerns.

They shouldn’t be on the streets. It’s sad to me, said Alyson Lindahl a Las Vegas resident.

Lindahl is proud to call the east valley home, however, she says a growing homeless issue around her neighborhood has her on alert.

“At first it wasn’t an issue. It was few homeless people but now there are camps everywhere. They are near the freeways, at the parks, and even by the schools which is scary to me,” Lindahl added.

She shared images with 8 News Now’s Christian Cazares that she had recently taken near Charleston and Lamb after notifying authorities.

8 News Now drove by the area Lindahl had previously described and noticed a similar sight.

Another area of concern was spotted along the Charleston and US 95 on-ramp.

“They come and clean it up which is great but three or four days later it’s back. It’s like putting a bandaid on the problem,” she added.

Some neighbors tell 8 News Now the number of needles and trash found in the area is also becoming a nuisance.

Property owners hope this issue can be fixed and more services are provided to those that need it.

“I drive all over the valley and I can see which parts of town have a bigger community of homelessness. The east side is out of control,” Lindahl said.