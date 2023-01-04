LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in Boulder City shared their concerns Wednesday after anti-Semitic flyers were found in the area this week.

“It’s concerning,” Erin Hurd said of the message discovered in her front yard Monday.

Hurd said she is still shaken up after finding a flyer covered in anti-Semitic messages and symbols thrown onto her car.

“I got concerned,” Hurd recalled. “And thought I was being targeted for something.”

It turned out Erin was one of several who found things like these scattered through the area these past several days.

“I don’t know of a single group or religion,” Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy said. “That espouses hate in Boulder City.”

Hardy said his office has received multiple reports of hateful, anti-Semitic messages as of late.

“I think it’s deplorable when we attack somebody because of their religion,” Hardy told 8 News Now. “Their race, who they are, what they think.”

He added that it is not just deplorable, but unusual to see any kind of hateful, targeted action like this.

Mayor Hardy said he is not just denouncing these actions but will do everything possible to keep them from happening again.

Anti-Defamation League Nevada also said its organization is looking into these incidents, providing the following statement to 8 News Now:

“ADL Nevada received several reports of antisemitic propaganda dropped in the Boulder City area over the first few days of 2023. ADL has been tracking this group’s activities for several years. This loose network of antisemites and white supremacists are best known for holding antisemitic tours, which involve several days of antisemitic stunts. Their overarching goal is to cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories. Along with the Boulder City incidents that were reported this week, similar flyers have also been reported to ADL in Las Vegas and Henderson in the past, among other cities nationwide.” Anti-Defamation League Nevada

Hurd said she is happy to see action taken, and she hopes those responsible understand the toll these actions have had on many.

“Why would somebody want to instill fear into a perfect stranger?” Hurd concluded.

Mayor Hardy told 8 News Now the City of Boulder City and the Boulder City Police Department are now investigating this incident.

Anyone who discovers a hateful, anti-Semitic message can contact Boulder City Police at (702) 293-9224.