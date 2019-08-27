It’s Back: Pumpkin Spice Latte

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much-anticipated pumpkin spice latte is available once again at Starbucks. Never mind, it’s above 100 degrees outside.

The coffee company is also introducing a new pumpkin creation called the pumpkin cream cold brew. As the name suggests, it’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

This is big business for the coffee chain, Starbucks makes nearly $500 billion selling pumpkin spice lattes. The pumpkin spice has been on Starbuck’s menu since 2003.