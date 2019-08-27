It’s Back: Pumpkin Spice Latte

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much-anticipated pumpkin spice latte is available once again at Starbucks. Never mind, it’s above 100 degrees outside.

The coffee company is also introducing a new pumpkin creation called the pumpkin cream cold brew. As the name suggests, it’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

This is big business for the coffee chain, Starbucks makes nearly $500 billion selling pumpkin spice lattes. The pumpkin spice has been on Starbuck’s menu since 2003.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories