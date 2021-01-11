‘It’s an embarrassment to the entire state,’ Sisolak says about county GOP chairman’s letter

Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman said a letter posted Friday to members was not meant to imply sedition when he said President Donald Trump would remain in power for four more years. (KLAS)

Y'ou bet I condemn it,' governor says about letter claiming President Trump will remain in office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a news conference Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said a widely circulated letter from the chair of the Nye County Republican Party, saying President Donald Trump will remain in office past Jan. 20, was “an embarrassment to the entire state.”

“Let me be clear: Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president,” Nye County GOP Chairman Chris Zimmerman wrote in a letter to members posted to the party’s website Friday. “Yes, I know those are shocking words in these crazy days.”

The original letter included a long list of unfounded allegations of voter fraud. It also listed eight “milestones to watch for in the coming days.” They included a message from the president over the nationwide Emergency Alert System, arrests, “bombshell evidence,” an internet outage and President Trump’s inauguration.

“Do I condemn it? You bet I condemn it,” Sisolak said Monday. “Language from party officials and community leaders that incite insurrection and violent uprisings and promote blatant falsehoods are dangerous at a time like this. The false allegations against the integrity of the election, which lack all evidence of fraud or wrongdoing, need to end.”

The Nye County district attorney said the First Amendment covered the chair’s letter. Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen called on the FBI to investigate Zimmerman’s original letter.