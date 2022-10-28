LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The end of Daylight Saving Time is fast approaching and for most people in the Las Vegas area, it’s the time of the year when you ‘fall back’ and gain an hour. But not everyone falls back.

People halfway across the Hoover Dam and beyond into Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time so their clocks and sleeping schedules never need adjusting.

For the rest of us, come 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 the time will suddenly become 1 .am.

If you are not a fan of changing time twice a year – there’s some hope. According to Reuters, back in March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed legislation “that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023, ending the twice-annual changing of clocks in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

“The Senate approved the measure, called the Sunshine Protection Act, unanimously by voice vote. The House of Representatives, which has held a committee hearing on the matter, must still pass the bill before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign.” And this is where the bill now sits, waiting on the U.S. House to act.

Until it does, most of us will continue to fall back and spring forward.