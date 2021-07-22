Is a Johnson & Johnson booster shot needed?

A new unpublished NYU study is suggesting that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective in fighting the highly- contagious delta variant, as tackling the original strain.

The study from NYU’s Grossman school of medicine says the more than 13-million people who’ve received the single-shot vaccine may need a booster.

Doctor Peter Chin-Hong an Infectious Disease specialist is skeptical and says the study is based on experiments done in a lab, and not from real-world examples.

The study has also not been peer-reviewed and isn’t conclusive.

Johnson and Johnson responded, saying company data shows a single dose of its vaccine had a “Strong, persistent” response against the delta variant. This comes as the CDC says the delta variant now accounts for 83- percent of infections in the US.



