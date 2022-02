LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s still winter but soon enough amusement parks will be filled with spring breakers and then summer vacation thrill-seekers.

Roller coaster fanatics might be interested in a new ride called Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida. It’s billed as the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and opens March 11, 2022.

Anchor Sherry Swensk has a look at this monster coaster.