Iraq official says 5 killed in airstrike targeting Iran-backed militia

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.á

The official said five members of the militia were killed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the strike, saying it targeted one of its medical convoys near the stadium in Taji, north of Baghdad.

The group denied any of its top leaders were killed.