Iran: missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.áState TV said the operation’s name is “Martyr Soleimani.”

It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack.