Investigators identify Nevada murder victim nearly 3 decades after death

Man known only as 'Sand Canyon John Doe' until now

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Investigators in northern Nevada have identified a 1991 murder victim as a 43-year-old man originally from California.

Detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the murder of what was an unidentified man since March 1992 in Sand Canyon. The area lies near the California border southeast of Carson City.

The victim was known only as “Sand Canyon John Doe” until investigators used DNA testing to find potential relatives. On Wednesday, investigators identified the man as Vincent Marion Trapp, of Sacramento, California.

Vincent Marion Trapp (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Trapp was described as being 6-feet-6-inches tall with blue eyes and red hair.

Police said Trapp moved to Douglas County in late 1989 and then moved to Lyon County in the fall of 1990. They believe he was murdered in the spring or summer of 1991. Police did not say how he died.

Police are looking for anyone who may know more about Trapp’s whereabouts during this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-577-5206 or 775-684-7412. Tips can be left anonymously via Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.