LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The doors were locked at the Clark County Administrator’s office Wednesday as Las Vegas police conducted an investigation into the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German.

There is a sign on the doors that states the building is closed due to an emergency.

Note of closure on doors of Public Administrator office. (KLAS)

Office employees told 8 News Now that police searched the offices of Public Administrator Robert Telles and Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid. Telles lost his re-election bid in the June primary to Reid.

Reid’s husband told 8 News Now that his wife’s phone was confiscated during the search and police looked through emails and records. Employees of the office were asked to go home.

Police said German, 69, who worked for the Review-Journal and had written stories about claims of “internal dissension” in the office, was found dead outside of his home on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Some employees who spoke with 8 News Now said they are shocked by what is happening but they did see Telles driving a vehicle similar to the one connected to German’s death.

Clark County officials are not releasing any comment, at this time.