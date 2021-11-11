Investigation continues on deadly fire near Sahara Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The search continues for the man who lived inside a mobile home that caught fire last night leaving a woman and three dogs dead.

A small memorial is placed in front of the mobile home which has its windows boarded up, with a sign from the fire department making sure no one enters and tampers with evidence.

All that’s left of the mobile home is a charred roof and some things that belonged to those who lived here.

Police say before the flames broke out Wednesday afternoon, they were here in the morning because of a domestic disturbance involving the victim who is a woman, and a man who is now nowhere to be found.

Then a fire started in the same unit around 4 p.m.

A video shared with 8 News Now from a neighbor shows the flames and smoke coming out of the roof.

It was after the fire broke out that fire officials found the woman dead with her three dogs.

Some neighbors 8 News Now Reporter Victoria Saha spoke with say they didn’t know the victim, but would often see different people walking in and out.

“It has never been a clean place…I was on my way home, I get off at 4 p.m. and I saw the fire. I called my wife. She told me to not come home because the smoke was taking over the house, Ed Salazar, a neighbor said.

Police say a lot of water was used to put out the fire, which makes it hard to examine the crime scene.

The family of the victim says she was 35-years-old.