CHAMOSON, Switzerland — Watch the moment a mudslide slammed into a bridge in Chamoson, Switzerland on Monday. Heavy rain in the Swiss Alps caused flooding and landslides in the area.

Waters rose high enough to cause the bridge to bend and snap back, but it miraculously stayed in place.

Swiss authorities searched for a man and a girl missing since Sunday elsewhere in the Alps after their car was swept away in the floodwaters. Authorities said there is little chance they survived.