VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has undergone a “worsening in the last hours” due to his age and that doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.

A Vatican spokesperson said Pope Francis went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013. Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Earlier Wednesday, Francis departed from his prepared remarks to say that Benedict is “very sick” and asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff. Benedict has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.