Spain’s king to meet political leaders about forming a govt

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain. Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is proposing policies including pension hikes and rent controls in a bid to win parliamentary support for a new term as prime minister, but seems likely to face a new election as he rules out a coalition with an important far-left ally. The caretaker prime minister needs the parliamentary votes of the anti-austerity Podemos (We Can) to stay in office, but its leaders say Sánchez needs to include them in his new cabinet. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI will meet with leaders of the country’s political parties to determine if there is a viable candidate who could receive the endorsement of parliament to form a government and avoid a second national election this year.

The royal house announced Thursday that the talks between the monarch and politicians will be on Sept. 16 and 17.

If the king believes that no candidate can get a majority in the 350-member lower chamber needed to form a government, he will proceed to call voters to the polls in November.

Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appears to be the only possible candidate, but the Socialist leader already failed to earn parliament’s endorsement in July.

The deadline to form a government is Sept. 23.