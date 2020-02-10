SCARY: Planes wobble in the wind at airports in Europe

EUROPE (CBS) — Passengers are experiencing scary moments as planes battle high winds during takeoff and landing at Birmingham Airport in England and Zurich Airport in Switzerland. A storm has been battering Europe over the weekend, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

Storm Ciara lashed northern Europe with heavy rain and wind gusts.

Gusts are expected again on Monday evening and until Tuesday at midday, according to the Swiss weather agency.

The storm caused major disruption to transport across Europe; in the Netherlands, around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s busiest, were cancelled as Ciara roared in off the Atlantic with gusts of up to 74 mph (120 kph).