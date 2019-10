Sotheby’s Auction House (CNN) — $1.9 million — that’s how much someone just paid for this bottle of Scotch whisky during an auction. The purchase set a new auction record for any bottle of wine or spirit.

The whisky inside this bottle of Macallan was distilled in 1926. The company’s website only produced 40 bottles of the whisky that year.

The rare bottle of Scotch whisky was only expected to go for about $400,000 to $500,000, but clearly someone really wanted to get their hands on it.