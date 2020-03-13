Queen Elizabeth now 4th longest-reigning monarch ever

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary the Virgin, in Hillington, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal that allows them to step aside as senior royals. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON (CNN) — Queen Elizabeth has become the fourth longest-reigning monarch ever.

On Wednesday, the 93-year-old royal surpassed Mayan ruler K’inich Janaab Pakal, known as “Pakal the Great,” by serving as the British monarch for 68 years and 34 days.

King Louis the 14th of France still has top honors. He ruled for 72 years and 110 days.

Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej follows that record at 70 years and 126 days.

King Johann the 2nd of Liechtenstein takes third place with a rule that lasted 70 years and 91 days.

The queen became the longest-ruling monarch in UK history in September 2015, when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who spent 63 years and 216 days on the throne.