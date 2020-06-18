Premier League players wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ jerseys

(CNN) — English soccer is back – and with a message.

The English Premier League’s interrupted season resumed Wednesday and included a pointed show of solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Players and staff, as well as refereeing officials, took a knee before the first game kicked off. During the match, players wore jerseys that did not show their names, but the words “Black Lives Matter.”

All of this was in tribute to the movement which has grown in prominence around the globe since George Floyd’s death.