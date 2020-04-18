Outdoor vendors in Tijuana allowed to re-open, not everyone is happy

A fruit vendor sets up her stand for the day outside public bathrooms in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — Many vendors and outdoor market stands are being allowed to reopen in Tijuana despite warnings against the move from of health officials and medical professionals.

Tijuana already has a reported 298 coronavirus cases with 42 deaths, and there is fear the vendors and their customers will generate a spike in those numbers.

The city’s administration says about 25,000 vendors have business licenses, and that most had been forced to shut down due to COVID-19.

But Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez has changed his mind and is allowing vendors to set up shop again as long as they are providing “essential goods and services.”

Gonzalez is threatening to hand out heavy fines to those who don’t comply (The fines range from 500 to 10,000 pesos, or about $20 to $450.)

Only those selling fruits and vegetables, hardware, food, groceries, cleaning products, cellphones, and pet supplies will be allowed to do business on public streets.

