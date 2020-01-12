Officials drop food to animals impacted by wildfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CNN) — Australia’s prime minister is expressing some regrets over the handling of his country’s wildfire crisis that has claimed more than two dozen lives.

Scott Morrison now admitting that there were things he “could’ve handled much better” after facing heavy criticism for his initial response.

He says he will propose a national review to study how the government should respond and offer support to those affected by such disasters in the future.

This as officials airdrop thousands of pounds of food, like carrots and sweet potatoes, from planes to feed wildlife affected by fires.