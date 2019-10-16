North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides horse on sacred mountain

MOUNT PAEKTU, North Korea (CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took another symbolic journey to the country’s iconic cultural site Mount Paektu. State media released photos Wednesday of the horseback mountain ride.

The leader is known to visit the mountain as a precursor to major political decisions, leaving many to wonder what may be on the horizon.

For example, back in 2013, he visited the mountain before ordering the execution of his uncle. Lat year, he took South Korea’s president there during peace talks.