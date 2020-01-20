Nepal rescuers search for 7 after avalanche hit hiking trail

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, trekkers watch the sun rise over the Annapurna Range, right, in central Nepal, as viewed from Poon Hill, above the village of Ghorepani. An avalanche swept the popular Annapurna circuit trekking route, which encircles Mount Annapurna, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides missing, authorities said Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Malcolm Foster, File)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Special army and government rescue personnel are searching again for four South Korean trekkers and their three Nepali guides lost since an avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains.

A tourism official says all other trekkers in the area where the avalanche swept the Mount Annapurna trail on Friday have been rescued and flown to safer areas.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the four missing trekkers are teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.