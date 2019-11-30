“Monster Black Hole” discovered

BEIJING, China (CNN) — A “Monster Black Hole” was just discovered by scientists, but they say it’s so big that it shouldn’t actually exist.

It’s a stellar black hole, which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star. Prior to this discovery, researchers thought the size limit was less than 20 times the mass of the Sun.

But this black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory. Its mass is 70 times larger than the Sun, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The findings were published in Wednesday’s edition of the Journal – Nature.