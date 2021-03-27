Mexico’s real COVID-19 death toll now stands at over 321,000

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a street dog sleeps amid the tombs at the San Nicolas Tolentino Pantheon cemetery as workers make space for more burials in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, amid the coronavirus pandemic. As Mexico approaches 200,000 in officially test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the real death toll is probably higher due to the country’s extremely low rate of testing. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government is acknowledging that the country’s true death toll from the coronavirus pandemic now stands above 321,000. That is almost 60% more than the government’s official test-confirmed number of 201,429.

Mexico does little testing, and because hospitals were overwhelmed, many Mexicans died at home without getting a test.

The only way to get a clear picture is to review “excess deaths” and review death certificates.

On Saturday the government quietly published such a report, indicating there were 294,287 deaths linked to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through Feb. 14.

Since Feb. 15 there have been an additional 26,772 test-confirmed deaths.