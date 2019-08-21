Mexican judge rules cocaine use legal – for two people

MEXICO CITY (CNN) — A court in Mexico City has ruled that two people should be allowed to use cocaine legally. The unnamed pair will be allowed to use — but are not authorized to sell — small amounts of cocaine.

This is according to Mexico United Against Crime, an NGO that filed legal papers in the case. The organization is using this case as part of its efforts to change the drug laws in the country.

Each of the two legal cocaine users will be limited to 500 milligrams a day, and are not allowed to use while working, driving or operating machinery. They are also not allowed to take the drug in public or in the presence of children.

This is the first time that cocaine use has been made legal in Mexico. It’s a landmark case, but it hasn’t made it fully through the legal process just yet. The ruling still must be reviewed by a higher court before it can go into effect.