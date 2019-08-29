Merkel meets Palestinians’ Abbas for talks in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, addresss the media during a joint statement prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Germany continues to believe a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is the only way for both peoples “to live in peace and security.”

Merkel stressed her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Chancellery in Berlin.

“We appreciate Chancellor Merkel’s efforts to create multilateral cooperation aside from unilateral solutions to create stability and peace in the world,” Abbas said.

He stressed the importance of Germany’s role in the Middle East and thanked the country for its financial support for Palestinians’ health services, education and the strengthening of civil society.

Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018.