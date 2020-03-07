Malfunction sends red wine flowing through water pipes of Italian town

by: CNN

Video Courtesy: Giorgia Mezzacqui

CASTELVETRO, Italy (CNN) — No one likes plumbing issues, but an incident in Italy might not have caused too much stress for residents. For a few hours on Wednesday, red wine came flowing down from faucets in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro.

A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours. Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s Deputy Mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.

