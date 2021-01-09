Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead

In this photo provided by the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency, rescuers work the scene of a landslide in Cihanjuang village, Indonesia, early Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Two landslides in the Sumedang district of West Java province triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left multiple people dead and injured, officials said Sunday. (Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia have left at least 11 dead and 18 injured.

Officials say the second landslide in West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacuating people following the first disaster on Saturday. Rescuers are among the victims.

The rain stopped on Saturday night.

A bridge and roads are blocked by the landslides as authorities struggled to bring in heavy equipment to clear the debris.

Seasonal rains and high tide in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.