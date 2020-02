LONDON (AP) — Britain on Tuesday urged all of its citizens in China to leave because of the virus outbreak, while Belgium became the latest nation to announce a confirmed case.

The U.K. Foreign Office said in an updated travel advisory that commercial airline options remain available throughout China, with the exception of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak that includes the hard-hit city of Wuhan. The British government said it will still try to evacuate British citizens from Hubei, where some 50 million people are under travel restrictions.