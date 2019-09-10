Italy’s new government faces second confidence vote

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte intervenes in the debate at the Senate ahead of a second confidence vote on his coalition government, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Conte on Monday won the first of two mandatory confidence votes on his four-day-old coalition of rival parties, after a day of fielding insults during a boisterous Parliament session from an opposition outraged that Italy got a new government instead of a new election. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s new government is facing a second confidence vote, needed for his uneasy left-leaning coalition government to remain in power.

After easily surviving a first confidence vote in the lower house Monday, Conte is also expected to win the confidence vote in the upper house, where his fragile coalition, however, holds a slimmer majority.

The new coalition is made up of former archrivals, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democrats.

The coalition will face its most pressing challenge after the Senate vote Tuesday evening. It needs to draft a painful budget law, which must be approved by Parliament by the end of the year, and avert a 23-billion-euro sales tax hike that would prove very unpopular with voters and would further hit Italy’s weak economic growth.