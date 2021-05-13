Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts

JERUSALEM (AP/CBS) — Israel says it is massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

A surveillance camera captured a salvo of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel as the conflict continued late Thursday.

Hamas sent heavy barrages of rockets deep into Israel throughout the day, as the Jewish State pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and called up reservists.

Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

The stepped-up fighting came as communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab mobs clashed in the flashpoint town of Lod.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties – but the barrage appeared aimed at demonstrating that Hamas’ arsenal was still full even after three nights of airstrikes and Wednesday’s killing of several Hamas leaders involved in the rocket program.

The fighting took place despite a bolstered police presence ordered by the nation’s leaders. The four-day burst of violence is the most intense fighting Israel has ever had with Hamas. It has also sparked the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.