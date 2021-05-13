Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts

by: Associated Press, CBS

JERUSALEM (AP/CBS) — Israel says it is massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

A surveillance camera captured a salvo of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel as the conflict continued late Thursday.

Hamas sent heavy barrages of rockets deep into Israel throughout the day, as the Jewish State pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and called up reservists.

Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

The stepped-up fighting came as communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab mobs clashed in the flashpoint town of Lod.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties – but the barrage appeared aimed at demonstrating that Hamas’ arsenal was still full even after three nights of airstrikes and Wednesday’s killing of several Hamas leaders involved in the rocket program.

The fighting took place despite a bolstered police presence ordered by the nation’s leaders. The four-day burst of violence is the most intense fighting Israel has ever had with Hamas. It has also sparked the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.

  • Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Weary Palestinians are somberly marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Palestinians rescuers search in the rubble for missing members of the Al-Tanani family, after their house was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
  • An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed homes after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gaza braced for more Israeli airstrikes and communal violence raged across Israel after weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians inspect their destroyed home after being hit by Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gaza braced for more Israeli airstrikes and communal violence raged across Israel after weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • A Palestinian man looks at the destruction of a building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gaza braced for more Israeli airstrikes and communal violence raged across Israel after weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A member of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night, in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Palestinians carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a house belonging to the Al-Tanani family, that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
  • A picture and broken frame lay in the debris in an apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night, in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Mourners chant Islamic slogans while carrying the body of Awad Abu Selmiya, during a funeral of thirteen Hamas militants outside a mosque in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gaza residents are bracing for more devastation as militants fire one barrage of rockets after another and Israel carries out waves of airstrikes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • A girl is tossed into the air as people gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr, festival of breaking of the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr, festival of breaking of the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
  • Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept rockets fired from Gaza Strip, near Sderot, Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

