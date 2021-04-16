Israel: Rocket from Gaza is 2nd in 24 hours; no injuries

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired a rocket from Gaza into the country’s south Friday, the second incident in 24 hours.

The rocket caused no damage or injuries.

Early Friday, Israeli aircraft hit three facilities operated by Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, including weapons manufacturing and smuggling sites, in response to the previous rocket attack.

The Israeli response came after the military said a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country. That rocket broke weeks of relative cross-border calm. There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the Negev Desert town of Sderot and its surroundings.

Israel blames Hamas for any attack emanating from the Palestinian enclave.