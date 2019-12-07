Iran frees Princeton graduate student in prisoner exchange deal with U.S.

This photo provided by U.S. Embassy Switzerland, Edward McMullen greets Xiyue Wang in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. In a trade conducted in Zurich, Iranian officials handed over Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained in Tehran since 2016, for scientist Massoud Soleimani, who had faced a federal trial in Georgia. (U.S. Embassy Switzerland via AP)

(CNN) — A Princeton graduate student is free after spending three years in an Iranian prison. The State Department’s special envoy for Iran met Xiyue Wang in Switzerland on Saturday.

The Swiss Government helped negotiate Wang’s release since the U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

Wang, who became a U.S. citizen in 2009, was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while studying for his dissertation. Iran claims he was sent as a spy.

In exchange for Wang’s release, the U.S. freed Iranian stem cell scientist, Massoud Soleimani.

Wang is now in an American Army hospital in Germany for an evaluation before returning to the U.S.