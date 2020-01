OAXACA, Mexico (CNN) — Mexican authorities are rushing to save a marine species facing an imminent threat. Conservationists treated 32 sea turtles intoxicated by the red tide in the state of Oaxaca — but only 11 survived.

The surviving turtles will be kept under observation for the time being. At least 292 dead sea turtles have washed ashore since Christmas.

Experts say an algae bloom infestation is causing paralysis and asphyxiation in the already vulnerable animals.