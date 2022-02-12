GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics — finally

A woman crosses a street, seen from a window bus, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began.

The world’s athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter Games looked like, well, the Winter Games.

In this photo from Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko, a woman crosses a lonely street on Sunday morning near the heart of Olympic Park.

