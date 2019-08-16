German shipping firm: 8 crew seized by pirates off Cameroon

BERLIN (AP) — A German shipping company says pirates have abducted eight crew members from one of its vessels off the coast of West Africa.

Shipping company MC-Schiffahrt said on its website that pirates attacked the MarMalaita late Wednesday while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon. The Hamburg-based company said it has assembled an emergency response team and is working with “all relevant authorities” to free its crew.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that three Russians were among those seized, citing information coming from the seaman recruiting agency Marlow Navigation of St. Petersburg.