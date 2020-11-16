Fire in Hong Kong residential area kills 7, injures 12

A police cordon line is set at a fire site, top center with broken windows, in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries”. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said a fire at an apartment building in a crowded residential district has killed at least seven people and injured another 12.

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon packed with old apartment blocks, shops and businesses.

The fire broke out in what appeared to be a restaurant that was located in an apartment of a residential building, fire officials said at a news conference early Monday.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that four men and three women aged 9 to 40 were killed in the blaze. It said the fire was the deadliest since a 2011 fire that killed nine people.