Dorian makes landfall in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (CNN) — Dorian lashed Nova Scotia on Saturday, sending trees tumbling onto cars, blowing roofs off and toppling a massive crane onto an under-construction building amid powerful winds and torrential rain.

Another perspective of the crane that collapsed amid hurricane-force winds in downtown Halifax Saturday afternoon.#DorianNS #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/xTyWKOdaFi — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 8, 2019

Halifax bore the brunt of the storm Saturday afternoon, as it moved into the region as a category 2 hurricane with gusting winds. Dorian had diminished to a post-tropical storm Saturday evening when it made landfall in Halifax

Novia Scotia power said 348,880 customers had lost electricity across Nova Scotia. Most of the outages were caused by high winds that downed trees and heavy rain, something that’s expected to continue through the night.