Crocodile stakes out dry roof as floodwaters rise

BELGAUM, India — Heavy rain and landslides have caused deadly floods in India, and a frightening problem in the southern flood-hit city of Belgaum in the state of Karnataka.

Flooding was so severe in parts of India that a crocodile ended up perched on the roof of a submerged home Sunday.

Officials said dozens of people were killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides.

The flooding has forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek refuge in relief camps, while train services were cancelled in several flood-hit areas.

Floodwater receded in some parts of western Kolhapur and southern Belgaum areas, bringing some relief to the residents.