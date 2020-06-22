Coronavirus lockdowns increase poaching in Asia, Africa

This November 2014 photo provided by the Wildlife Trust of India shows a leopard caught in a trap in a forest in Karnataka, India. Authorities in India are concerned a 2020 spike in poaching not only could kill more endangered tigers and leopards but also species these carnivores depend upon to survive. (WTI via AP)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in poaching in India and other parts of the world.

As livelihoods are lost due to borders closing and economies shutting down, wildlife advocates fear that poor families are turning to hunting animals such as gazelles for food or chopping down trees to eke out a living.

The global shutdown, however, has offered a brief reprieve for more high-value targets such as rhinos and pangolins, since traders have for several weeks been unable to transport them to buyers in China and other parts of Asia.

But with China reopening, expectations are that illegal trade in these species will resume.