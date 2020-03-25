Chester Zoo welcomes twin lemurs

CHESHIRE, England (CNN) — What’s cuter than one new baby? Well, two new babies of course!

The Chester Zoo in the U.K. has double the reason to spread the love.

Lemurs, “Dog” (that’s the dad’s name) and “Fiona” welcomed twins into their habitat. The twins are tiny. The zoo staff says they weigh only a few grams and look like tennis balls with tails.

The duo will spend their first few months clinging to mom. So, the zoo doesn’t know yet if they are boys or girls.

Ring-tail lemurs are endangered because their native homes in Madagascar have been cut down. Hunters and illegal animal trading have also reduced the number of the primates in the wild.