Chase Bank forgives all Canadian credit card debt

Chase Bank customers in Canada received a pleasant surprise this week: all their credit card debt was forgiven.

According to USA TODAY, Chase closed all credit card accounts in the country last year. While customers were originally told to continue paying their debt, Chase confirmed all outstanding debt is now canceled.

“Chase made the decision to exit the Canadian credit card market. As part of that exit, all credit card accounts were closed on or before March 2018. A further business decision has been made to forgive all outstanding balances in order to complete the exit,” Maria Martinez, vice president of communications for Chase Card Services, said in a statement.

