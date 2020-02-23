CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with lava, ash column

Breaking News
Video Courtesy: REUTERS/ WEBCAMSDEMEXICO.COM

TLAMACAS, MEXICO (CBS) — Mexico’s mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupted early Sunday morning, with a dramatic show of lava and an ash column rising some 3,281 feet into the night sky.

According to reports, the explosion sent lava spewing onto the mountain’s flanks and a massive column of ash and gases rising above the volcano’s crater.

Popocatepetl is 17,802 feet tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth-highest in North America.

El Popo, as it is affectionately known locally, is one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes.

