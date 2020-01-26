Canada reports first case of coronavirus

TORONTO, Canada (CNN) — Canada appears to have its first case of coronavirus. Health officials say it’s a 50-year-old man who just got back from a trip to Wuhan, China.

Within a day of his return, he became quite ill.

“The risk to Ontarians is still low, and things are managed and well controlled, and, as I hoped, the system is operating as it should,” said Dr. David Williams — Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The case is still presumptive. That’s until lab results can confirm whether it’s coronavirus.

