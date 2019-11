AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands (CNN) — A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor’s degree at 9-years-old.

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.

We can’t wait to see where this young man goes in life! Incredible story.