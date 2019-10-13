At least 10 people dead from Typhoon Hagibis

HEDA, Japan (CNN) — At least 10 people are dead, nine people are missing and 141 injured from Typhoon Hagibis, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. It’s no longer an active system, but the storm has caused widespread damage.

Japan continues to assess the damage from the powerful storm across Gunma Prefecture, Iwate Prefecture, and Sagami City, Tochigi Prefecture.

The storm drenched cities, caused rivers to overflow and devastated buildings with fierce wind. The defense ministry has mobilized 27,000 personnel as search and rescue efforts continue.