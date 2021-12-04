5 bodies found in house just outside Berlin

Police have cordoned off a single-family home in Senzig, a district of the town of Kownigs Wusterhausen in the Dahme-Spreewald district, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Police found five dead bodies in a home there. The police assume a homicide, a spokesman said. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Five bodies with gunshot and stabbing wounds were found Saturday in a house just outside Berlin, German authorities said. The victims included three children.

Officers found the bodies in the Senzig district of Koenigs Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin, after witnesses reported seeing dead people in the building, prosecutors and police said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe the victims — two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, 8 and 4, all of whom lived in the house — were killed. They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.