NORILSK, Russia (CNN) — In northern Russia, a state of emergency has been declared after a major oil spill into an arctic river.

Investigators say 20,000 tons of fuel leaked into the Ambarnaya River, when a power station lost pressure in the remote industrial region.

President Putin blasted local officials who learned about the spill from social media two days after it happened.

A cleanup is underway, but environmental experts say it will take the river decades to recover.